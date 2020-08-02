Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebrate Rakhi with complainant, promise to protect her: Madhya Pradesh HC's conditions for bail

In a remarkable move, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a man, accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, on condition that he has to celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with the complainant and promise to protect her.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:21 IST
Celebrate Rakhi with complainant, promise to protect her: Madhya Pradesh HC's conditions for bail
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable move, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a man, accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, on condition that he has to celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with the complainant and promise to protect her. A single-judge bench of Justice Rohit Arya allowed the bail application of accused Vikram Bagri on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one solvent surity of the like amount.

"The applicant along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant with Rakhi thread on August 3, 2020, at 11:00 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the Rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come," the bench said in its order on July 30. The bench also directed Bagri tender Rs 11,000 to the complainant as a customary ritual usually offered by the brothers to sisters and to tender Rs 5,000 to the son of the complainant for purchase of clothes and sweets.

"The applicant shall obtain photographs and receipts of payment made to the complainant and her son, and the same shall be filed through the counsel for placing the same on record of this case before this Registry," the order said. The High Court clarified that the aforesaid deposit of amount shall not influence the pending trial, and added that is only for the enlargement of the applicant on bail.

Advocate Vishal Patidar, lawyer of the applicant, has said that Vikram Bagri has been released from Ujjain prison and will go to the residence of the complainant on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan tomorrow. The applicant was also directed to furnish a written undertaking that he shall abide by the terms and conditions of various circulars and orders issued by the Centre, state government and local administration to maintain social distancing, hygiene, etc, to avoid COVID-19 spread.

The court also directed him to cooperate during the trial and not tamper with the evidence in any manner or induce or threaten any person acquainted with the facts of the case. According to the prosecution, Bagri had at about 2:30 am on April 20, 2020, entered the house of the complainant and caught hold of the hand of the complainant attempting to outrage her modesty.

Counsel for the applicant had submitted that the applicant, who had been in custody since June 2, is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the crime. The counsel also submitted that the investigation is complete and Challan has also been filed in the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister observes fast as BJP seeks to step up pressure on Ker govt in gold smuggling case

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday observed a day-long fast at his residence here demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The fast was part of intensifying the BJPs protests ag...

Rahul wishes Shah speedy recovery

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery, after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery, Gandhi said on TwitterShah said on his Twitter handle that he h...

Bangladesh records 886 new COVID-19 cases; conducts lowest number of daily tests in three months

Bangladesh recorded 886 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in 85 days, as the number of daily sample tests hit a three-month low on Eid-ul-Azha, health officials said on Sunday. Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated ...

Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 620

Hanoi Vietnam, August 2 VNAANI Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Among the new cases, 16 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020