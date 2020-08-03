Left Menu
SSR death case: Bihar DGP trying to get in touch with Mumbai counterpart on Patna SP being quarantined

Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Monday said that he was trying to get in touch with his counterpart in Mumbai after Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari was "forcibly quarantined" by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:23 IST
Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Monday said that he was trying to get in touch with his counterpart in Mumbai after Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari was "forcibly quarantined" by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in Mumbai on Sunday. Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

Speaking to ANI, the Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai." "We are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials there. I do not have anything more to say on this," DGP Pandey added.

Explaining the 'forcibly quarantined' allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport. BMC on Monday said, "Administration got information of arrival of a Bihar Police officer yesterday. Being a domestic air traveller, he needed to be guided for home quarantine as per state government notification of May 25. A team guided him to apply for exemption in-home quarantine period as per govt notification."

DGP Pandey had earlier alleged that Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, was put under quarantine by the BMC. "IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite a request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw," the Bihar DGP tweeted.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. (ANI)

