Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC seeks ATR from States, UTs over plight of transgenders

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories of India over the plight of transgenders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:18 IST
NHRC seeks ATR from States, UTs over plight of transgenders
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories of India over the plight of transgenders. The Commission, on Sunday, issued the order on a petition filed by lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

The lawyer had raised the issue regarding the plight of transgenders during COVID-19 pandemic claiming they are being deprived of basic necessities of life and failure on part of States to implement a judgment of Supreme Court for safeguarding the rights of the transgenders. With the outbreak of coronavirus, the transgenders in India have been suffering immensely but silently, Tripathy said in his petition.

"Performance of dances or doing or running a small business has become impossible for them. The source of livelihood has been stopped completely and the State has done nothing for their survival," the plea said. It said that all the States and Union Territories in India have failed to implement the decision of the Supreme Court of India Judgement in NALSA case related to the transgenders.

Tripathy, in his plea, further pointed out the benefits of social welfare schemes remain like a mirage for these unfortunate victims of State negligence. "With social ostracisation and different attitude for this community these people live in unhygienic condition. No house and toilet under Central/State Scheme has been allotted to them, the plea said.

"They have been deprived of the right to food, potable water, medical care, livelihood, primary education, health care, etc. The government officials remain a mute spectator of the situation," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian purchase of missile defence system shows ties deepening with China

Serbia has bought a new generation of medium-range, radar-guided surface-to-air missiles from China in a new sign of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Belgrade. The purchase of the FK-3 missile defence system was included in state-r...

UK says rapid tests help accelerate 500,000 tests a day target

Britain is on track to deliver half a million COVID tests a day by the end of October and new 90-minute tests will allow the government to accelerate that target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Millions of COVID-19 tests able...

Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra...

Crawford, M's look to salvage series sweep vs. A's

When asked about the play of shortstop J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais referenced another sport. J.P. wants to be in the batters box, he wants the ball hit to him, he wants the ball in his hands, Servais said. Hes like...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020