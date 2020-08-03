Kejriwal meets Puri, discusses development issues related to Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed issues related to the development of the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:18 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed issues related to the development of the national capital. Kejriwal said the meeting was "very fruitful".
"Had a very fruitful meeting with Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puriji. A range of issues related to the development of Delhi were discussed in the meeting," he said in a tweet. Puri said they discussed several ongoing and pending projects.
"Very happy to receive Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwalji and Satyendar Jainji in my office. We discussed several ongoing and pending projects for development of Delhi and look forward to working together for the welfare of citizens of Delhi," Puri said in a tweet. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Puri
- Delhi
- Satyendar Jain
- Hardeep Singh Puri
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri highest paid banker for FY20 with Rs 18.92 cr in remuneration
Aditya Puri says his preferred successor an internal candidate who has spent 25 yrs at HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri highest paid banker in FY20 with Rs 18.92 cr in remuneration
Halt 'abominable' compulsory leave without pay scheme of AI: six employee unions to Puri
CAT ambulances damaged in Mangolpuri