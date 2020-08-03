Hooch tragedy unfortunate, Punjab police can solve it: Minister

Describing the hooch tragedy as unfortunate, Punjab Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Aruna Chaudhary on Monday said the Punjab Police are capable of cracking down on the case. She said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has already ordered the suspension of seven excise officials and six policemen with immediate effect and initiated an inquiry against them. He has given strict orders to state police to bring the guilty to justice.

Chaudhary said the state government has also directed the police to launch a state-wide crackdown on spurious liquor manufacturing units that may be operating in the state and so far conducted more than 100 raids throughout the state. On the demand of CBI probe by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, she said that this demand was a political gimmick and Punjab Police have the ability to solve such cases. She said the state government has taken steps to curb the mafia in the state.

Extending condolences to families of the deceased, she said the government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to families of each of the deceased. Pointing out that strict action was being taken against all those found guilty in any case of illicit brewing and smuggling, she said that 13 officials from the police, excise and taxation departments had been suspended for negligence. A magisterial inquiry commission has been set up with the mandate to submit its report within a month. She said anybody found involved in this case would not be spared. (ANI)