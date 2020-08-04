Left Menu
IGP Patna urges BMC to relieve SP Vinay Tiwari from quarantine, says it's 'creating obstructions' in probe

Relieve Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine as it is "creating obstructions" in the probe of case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, read a letter written by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Patna (Central) Sanjay Singh to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:21 IST
Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Relieve Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine as it is "creating obstructions" in the probe of case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, read a letter written by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Patna (Central) Sanjay Singh to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner. The letter, dated August 3, to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal states that a four-member SIT has been camping in Mumbai since July 27 to probe the matter related to the actor's death.

"City SP Vinay Tiwari had reached Mumbai on August 2 for further investigation and better coordination in connection with the case. Notice of him reaching Mumbai had been given in writing by SSP, Patna to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-9, Bandra," the letter read. It added that as per the information SP Vinay Tiwari has been quarantined at his residence by BMC officials till August 15.

The letter stated that the exemptions can be provided by the local district or municipal administration to passengers arriving from domestic flights "for contributing to an office or for other important work". "It is noteworthy that Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai in connection with an investigation in a case, and investigation in cases is a constitutional procedure and home isolation is creating obstructions in it. So, in this situation, we expect that Vinay Tiwari will be released from home isolation," it read.

SP Vinay Tiwari, who is heading a team probing the case related to the actor's death, was home quarantined by the municipal authorities in Mumbai. An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.

In another development, the Bombay High Court will today hear a petition seeking transfer of the case from the Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

