Puducherry reports 168 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 168 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 96 discharges were reported in Puducherry, said the Union Territory's Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Tuesday.ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:20 IST
As many as 168 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 96 discharges were reported in Puducherry, said the Union Territory's Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Tuesday. With these new cases, Puducherry's coronavirus tally has climbed to 4,146, including 1,552 active cases, 2,537 recovered cases and 57 deaths.
India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. A total of 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, the Health Ministry added. (ANI)
