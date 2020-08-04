Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharp drop in stone-pelting incidents post abrogation of Article 370

With the government of India abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and turning it into a Union Territory (UT), the incidents of stone-pelting sharply dropped in the UT, thanks to the strict vigilance of the security forces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:04 IST
Sharp drop in stone-pelting incidents post abrogation of Article 370
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma With the government of India abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and turning it into a Union Territory (UT), the incidents of stone-pelting sharply dropped in the UT, thanks to the strict vigilance of the security forces.

ANI has accessed the data of stone-pelting incidents that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been compiled by security forces. Data shows that when the government scrapped Article 370 last year, security forces recorded 264 stone-pelting incidents, which means, in every three hours there was one incident of stone-pelting recorded in August last year. The security forces managed to control the situation as in the next 11 months the total number of stone-pelting incidents were just half of the incidents took place in August month only. From September 2019 till July 2020, a total of 133 incidents of stone-pelting took place in a different part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Data also shows that there is a consistently month-wise decline in stone-pelting incidents. After August, in September, October, November and December as per the official data, there were 37, 27, 13, and 11 incidents respectively showing the declining graph of such incidents.

This year as well in January, February, March and April 6, 7, 2 and 3 incidents of stone-pelting have been recorded. Though, in May there was a spike in cases of stone-pelting especially after Riyaz Naikoo Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen encountered by security forces. But in June and July, a total of six cases have been recorded by security forces. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Singer Jasleen Royal says she has recovered from COVID-19

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal says she has tested negative for COVID-19, weeks after contracting the virus and&#160;being quarantined at home. Jasleen, 29, said she got herself tested for coronavirus as she was scheduled to travel from Ludh...

Ayodhya: BJP to give away 5 lakh laddoo packets in MP's Sanver

With an eye on the upcoming by- polls, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh announced that it would celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by distributing nearly five lakh packets of laddoos in Sanver SC reserved co...

Hardik Patel announces Rs 21,000 donation for Ram temple

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday announced that he and his family will donate Rs 21,000 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. In a statement here, the newly-appointed working president of the Gujarat...

Preity Zinta reminisces 'Piya Piya,' celebrates friendship with Rani Mukerjee

Reminiscing about the fond memories associated with the peppy song Piya Piya with co-actor Rani Mukerjee, actor Preity Zinta took a walk down the memory lane as Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega clocked 20 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. Zinta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020