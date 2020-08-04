Pune collector Naval Kishore Ram appointed as Deputy Secretary in PMO

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to an order issued by the central government's Department of Personnel and Training on Tuesday. Ram, a 2008 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary to the PMO for a period of four years.

"Naval Kishore Ram, IAS (MH;2008), has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Delhi under the central staffing scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier," the order, sent to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, said. It also requested the Maharashtra government to relieve the IAS officer of his duties to take up his new assignment in the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)