Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC reserves verdict in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a 2009 contempt case against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for allegedly accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:09 IST
SC reserves verdict in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a 2009 contempt case against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for allegedly accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said that any statement of corruption in the judiciary would amount to per se contempt.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan also expressed regret before Supreme Court over his 2009 statement accusing former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of corruption. However, he refused to apologise. The top court had on July 24 adjourned the hearing in the matter after all the parties in the case sought adjournment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) renewed for Season 3, what viewers can see next

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast Season 1 premiered on May 31, 2019. The second season streamed on Netflix on July 21 this year.Now fans will be happy to learn that How to Sell Drugs Online Fast has been renewed for Season 3. The viewers can e...

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major i...

Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19

Nagaland on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 2,405, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the new cases, 187 were detected in Dimapur and 89 in Mon, he said.Necessary contact ...

MP university inks MoU to educate underprivileged students

The state-run Atal Bihari VajpayeeHindi University ABVHU here has signed an MoU with First AidCouncil of India to educate students from less privilegedbackground in urban and rural areas of Madhya PradeshUnder the MoU, study centres or exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020