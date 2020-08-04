SC reserves verdict in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a 2009 contempt case against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for allegedly accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said that any statement of corruption in the judiciary would amount to per se contempt.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan also expressed regret before Supreme Court over his 2009 statement accusing former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of corruption. However, he refused to apologise. The top court had on July 24 adjourned the hearing in the matter after all the parties in the case sought adjournment. (ANI)