Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Thailand's lese majeste law

Many of those convicted at the time were pardoned by the current king's late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was widely revered during a 70-year reign until his death in 2016. But between the 2014 coup and early 2018, at least 98 lese majeste charges were filed, according to a legal database by Thai watchdog iLaw. Human rights groups said many of those cases were used to persecute opponents to the military government, an allegation the junta denied.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:42 IST
EXPLAINER-Thailand's lese majeste law

Some Thai anti-government protesters demanded reforms to the monarchy and the strict lese majeste law in unusually frank comments at a demonstration on Monday. The law has played an important part in Thailand's recent politics.

WHAT IS THAILAND'S LESE MAJESTE LAW? The Thai monarchy is protected by Section 112 of the country's Penal Code, which says whoever defames, insults or threatens the king, the queen, the heir-apparent or the regent shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years.

The law against royal insults has been present in Thai criminal codes since early 1900s, when Thailand was known as Siam. WHY DOES IT EXIST?

The king is described in Thailand's constitution as "enthroned in a position of revered worship". Thai royalist traditionalists see the monarchy as a sacred institution. The monarchy has deep roots in Thailand, where kings held absolute power for hundreds of years before a 1932 revolution.

Since then, Thailand has been a constitutional monarchy with the king as the head of state, although King Maha Vajiralongkorn retains a powerful and influential role. HOW MANY HAVE BEEN PROSECUTED?

There were only occasional prosecutions before 2014, when current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha took power in a coup, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group. Many of those convicted at the time were pardoned by the current king's late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was widely revered during a 70-year reign until his death in 2016.

But between the 2014 coup and early 2018, at least 98 lese majeste charges were filed, according to a legal database by Thai watchdog iLaw. Human rights groups said many of those cases were used to persecute opponents to the military government, an allegation the junta denied. Among prosecutions was one for defaming the late king's pet dog.

HOW IS IT USED NOW? The most recent royal insult case was prosecuted in March 2018 against two men tried for burning pictures of the king, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

A local court dropped the royal insult charge but found the two guilty of being part of a criminal organisation and arson. In June, Prayuth said the law was no longer being applied because of "His Majesty's mercy". The Royal Palace has never commented on this.

Rights groups say opponents of the government have recently been charged under other laws such as those against sedition and computer crimes. The government has said it does not target opponents and that it is the responsibility of police to uphold the law.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) renewed for Season 3, what viewers can see next

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast Season 1 premiered on May 31, 2019. The second season streamed on Netflix on July 21 this year.Now fans will be happy to learn that How to Sell Drugs Online Fast has been renewed for Season 3. The viewers can e...

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major i...

Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19

Nagaland on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 2,405, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the new cases, 187 were detected in Dimapur and 89 in Mon, he said.Necessary contact ...

MP university inks MoU to educate underprivileged students

The state-run Atal Bihari VajpayeeHindi University ABVHU here has signed an MoU with First AidCouncil of India to educate students from less privilegedbackground in urban and rural areas of Madhya PradeshUnder the MoU, study centres or exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020