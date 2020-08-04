Kerala gold smuggling case: Two accused sent to NIA custody

Left Menu
A Special NIA Court here on Tuesday sent Mohammad Shafeeq and Sharafuddin to three-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till Friday. Both were arrested on Monday by NIA in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Special NIA Court here on Tuesday sent Mohammad Shafeeq and Sharafuddin to three-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till Friday. Both were arrested on Monday by NIA in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Shafeeq hails from Mannarkkad in Palakkad while Sharafuddhin belongs to Perinthalmanna in Malappuram. It has been alleged that they collected gold from Sandeep Nair, in the absence of KT Ramees.

Earlier in the day, a special NIA court extended till August 7 NIA custody of KT Ramees, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case. Ramees, who was arrested in connection with the case from Vettathur in Malappuram on the morning of July 12, was on July 28 sent to seven-day custody of the NIA.

Recently, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, two prime accused in the case, were also sent to judicial custody till August 21 by a Kochi court. The NIA, which is probing the high-profile case related to smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, said that it has arrested 10 accused persons so far.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram last month. (ANI)

