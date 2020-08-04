Left Menu
Army starts process to grant women officers Permanent Commission

The Army headquarters is in the process of convening a special selection board for screening women officers for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) days after the Central government issued a formal sanction letter for grant of PC to women officers in the Indian Army.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Army headquarters is in the process of convening a special selection board for screening women officers for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) days after the Central government issued a formal sanction letter for grant of PC to women officers in the Indian Army. "Consequent to the receipt of formal Government Sanction Letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Indian Army, the Army HQ is in process of convening a Special Number 5 Selection Board for screening women officers for grant of PC," Indian Army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Towards this end, detailed administrative instructions have been issued to all affected women officers giving out guidelines for submission of applications for consideration by the Board," the spokesperson added. The spokesperson also said that Women Officers who joined Army through Women Special Entry Scheme & Short Service Commission Women are being considered and they have been instructed to submit their application forms, option certificate and other documents to Army headquarters not later than August 31, 2020. (ANI)

