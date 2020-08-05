UK PM Johnson offers support to Beirut after massive blast

UK PM Johnson offers support to Beirut after massive blastReuters | London | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:37 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain stood ready to provide any support it could to help Beirut after a massive explosion in the city's port area killed 25 people and injured more than 2,500.
"The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident.
"The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected."
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Beirut
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China vows 'forceful counter-attack' in escalating row with Britain over Hong Kong
COVID-19 pandemic: Britain's iconic Beefeaters facing job cuts
China threatens 'forceful counter-attack' after Britain suspends HK extradition treaty
Pompeo congratulates Britain on decision to drop Huawei
Face-to-face but not elbow-to-elbow, Britain's cabinet returns