A special POSCO court on Tuesday awarded death penalty to an accused Barlapudi Pentiah for the rape and murder of a minor girl.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 07:52 IST
Accused in rape, murder of minor in Vijayawada gets death penalty
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A special POSCO court on Tuesday awarded death penalty to an accused Barlapudi Pentiah for the rape and murder of a minor girl. The death penalty has been awarded to the accused by Additional District cum Special Judge for Trial of Offences under POCSO Act rape and murder case of a 7-year-old girl that had occurred on November 10, 2019, in Gollapudi in Bhavanipuram Police Station limits in Vijayawada, police said.

"The accused Barlapudi Pentiah was arrested within 24 hours of registration of FIR. The impetus given to the investigation of crimes against women and children by Disha initiatives in the state of Andhra Pradesh, particularly strengthening of police and forensic capabilities helps in the speedy conclusion of such heinous crimes," a press release from Andhra Pradesh DGP said. It said the scientific investigation by Vijayawada city police supported by DNA analysis created a strong and fool-proof case for the prosecution. The investigation was completed and charge sheet filed swiftly in line with Disha initiatives. The trial was also conducted swiftly and completed by March, however, the case was reserved for judgement when the lockdown was announced.

This is the 18th conviction in cases of Rape or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act that has been secured by Andhra Pradesh Police since Disha Bill was passed in Andhra Pradesh in December 2019, the press release further said. DGP Andhra Pradesh appreciated the professional alacrity displayed in the scientific investigation done by Vijayawada City Police and said that this conviction serves as a message that those guilty of crime against women and children will not be spared and act as a deterrent to all such predators.

DGP stated that further consolidation of Disha initiatives in line with the government's vision of a safe and secure society for women and children is on the anvil in a steadfast manner. (ANI)

