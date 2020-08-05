PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ayodhya from the national capital to take part in the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held later on Wednesday. In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi's first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Saryu Ghat has also been decorated. Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage. (ANI)