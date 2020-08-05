Left Menu
SC adjourns to Aug 10 for final disposal of Vinod Dua's plea against sedition case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to August 10 for final disposal of the plea filed by journalist Vinod Dua against a sedition FIR lodged by Shimla Police for his YouTube video criticising the Central government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 12:29 IST
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to August 10 for final disposal of the plea filed by journalist Vinod Dua against a sedition FIR lodged by Shimla Police for his YouTube video criticising the Central government. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, adjourned the matter for final disposal at 2 pm on August 10.

The top court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest and no coercive action to Dua in connection with the sedition case registered against him in Himachal Pradesh. Dua is accused of making certain statements in his YouTube programme, 'The Vinod Dua show', which were allegedly inflammatory and could incite communal hatred and may lead to a breach of peace and communal disharmony, according to the prosecution.

Himachal Pradesh Police had earlier submitted its report in a sealed cover before the apex court regarding the probe against the journalist for sedition charges. Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, appearing for Dua, had during a previous hearing submitted to the apex court that the accused, being a journalist has the freedom of speech and has the right to criticise the government. (ANI)

