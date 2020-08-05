Left Menu
With 92 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra police, tally crosses 10,000-mark

With 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours, the tally crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 12:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours, the tally crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday. The total count of coronavirus-infected cases in the force stands at 10,026, while no new death has been reported.

Of the total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus, 8,060 have recovered and 1,859 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it has a total of 1,42,458 active cases and 16,142 deaths. However, 2,99,356 coronavirus patients have also recovered in the state so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

