Mumbai Police Constable Succumbs to Injuries in Nagpur Hospital
A Mumbai police constable, Ravi Bhanawat, died during medical treatment in Nagpur. Bhanawat was on leave due to his mother's ill health and being treated for leg swelling. Despite doctors' advice for bed rest, he died unexpectedly.
A constable attached to a police station in Mumbai died while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, an official said here on Tuesday.
The constable, Ravi Sudam Bhanawat, was attached to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.
According to the Oshiwara police official, Bhanawat was on a leave for three days due to ill health of his mother.
Due to swelling in his leg, he was being treated at Nagpur Police Hospital, where doctors advised him bed rest for 10 days, he said.
However, in the early hours of Monday, the constable was declare dead, the official added.
