Protesters shut down major intersection in Georgian capital after foreign agent law advances
Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 15-05-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 00:02 IST
- Country:
- Georgia
Thousands of protesters shut down a major intersection in the Georgian capital on Tuesday after parliament passed in third reading a law denounced by the opposition and Western countries as authoritarian.
Reuters witnesses saw demonstrators converge on Heroes Square, an intersection controlling traffic between different neighbourhoods and close it down.
