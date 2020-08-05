NGT says serious violations of environmental norms at Panipat Co Operative Sugar Mill

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday said there were serious violations of environmental norms in the functioning of Panipat Co Operative Sugar and distillery unit in Haryana. The green panel directed the state pollution control board (SPCB) to ensure that the units do not start working unless remedial measures are adopted and a joint Committee of SPCB and CPCB certifies them.

“It is clear that there are serious violations of environmental norms in functioning of both the units. There are violations of the Water Act, the Air Act and the Environment Protection Act which are criminal offences,” the tribunal said. Compensation may have to assessed and recovered on polluter pays principle, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

“Ground water is being illegally extracted which may seriously and irreversibly affect the environment. The units are said to be lying closed. The state pollution control board may ensure that the units do not start working unless remedial measures are adopted and the joint Committee certifies that suitable remedial measures have been duly adopted,” the bench said. The NGT directed the committee, comprising officials from Central Pollution Control Board and SPCB, to file status of compliance as on January 31, 2021 by e-mail.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by councillor Pramod Devi and others against pollution caused by the sugar and distillery units of Panipat Co Operative sugar mill. The units are using old boilers which do not function properly resulting in air pollution, the plea said.

According to the petition, even though closure notice was issued by the CPCB, the unit is still working resulting in air and water pollution..