Belarus promises to cooperate with Ukraine on suspected Russian mercenaries - Belta

Belarus promises to cooperate with Ukraine on suspected Russian mercenaries - BeltaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:31 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday Minsk would cooperate with Ukraine in the case of a group of suspected Russian mercenaries who were detained by security forces in Belarus last week, the Belta news agency reported.
Ukraine is seeking the extradition of the men for their alleged role in fighting in eastern Ukraine. Russia denies the men are mercenaries and says they work for a private security firm.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Minsk
- Ukraine
- Belta
- Russian
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine
Armed man seizes bus with around 20 hostages in Ukraine
Shots heard as bus passengers taken hostage in western Ukraine
Police: Armed man holding some 20 people hostage in Ukraine
Shots heard as bus passengers taken hostage in western Ukraine