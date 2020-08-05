Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus promises to cooperate with Ukraine on suspected Russian mercenaries - Belta

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:31 IST
Belarus promises to cooperate with Ukraine on suspected Russian mercenaries - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday Minsk would cooperate with Ukraine in the case of a group of suspected Russian mercenaries who were detained by security forces in Belarus last week, the Belta news agency reported.

Ukraine is seeking the extradition of the men for their alleged role in fighting in eastern Ukraine. Russia denies the men are mercenaries and says they work for a private security firm.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

From Butt-Head to Stimpy, animated TV classics get a makeover

Beavis and his sidekick Butt-Head are all grown-up, while dim-witted feline Stimpy is getting new worlds to explore.Animated comedies for adults that were first aired in the 1990s are getting 21st century reboots as television companies see...

Passenger transport operator bodies say sector on verge of collapse, seek govt help

The Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India BOCI and the Delhi Contract Bus Association on Wednesday sought government intervention to save contract carriage and all-India tourist permit bus operators saying the sector is on the verge ...

Lockdown deals sweet shops a blow on Ram Temple foundation day

The complete lockdown in West Bengal on Wednesday which coincided with the laying of the foundation for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya has dealt a blow to its sweet shops as they were forced to cancel orders and remain closed in keeping with the...

Scotland shuts pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen to stem COVID-19 outbreak

Scotland imposed new restrictions on the oil city of Aberdeen on Wednesday to tackle an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, closing pubs and restaurants and ordering visitors to stay away.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said an outbreak in the city ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020