Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon to place Beirut port officials under house arrest - sources

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:27 IST
Lebanon to place Beirut port officials under house arrest - sources
Beirut blast (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's cabinet on Wednesday agreed to place all Beirut port officials who have overseen storage and security since 2014 under house arrest, ministerial sources said.

It was not clear how many officials would be included or their seniority level. The army will oversee the house arrest until responsibility is determined for a huge explosion at the port that occurred on Tuesday, the sources said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese government declares two-week emergency

The Lebanese government has declared a two-week state of emergency, effectively giving the military full powers during this time after a massive explosion devastated the capital, Beirut. The government announced the measure during a Cabinet...

Survey: US companies cut back sharply on hiring in July

US businesses sharply reduced hiring last month suggesting that the resurgent viral outbreak this summer slowed the economic recovery as many states closed parts of their economies again and consumers remained cautious about spendingU.S. fi...

Nagpur detects 269 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 6,752

At least 269 persons testedpositive for coronavirus in Maharashtras Nagpur district onWednesday, raising the tally to 6,752 in the region, anofficial saidAs many as 15 COVID-19 patients died of the infection,taking the toll to 204, the offi...

Candidate from Karaikal excels in civil services exam

A native of Karaikal, R Sharanya, has secured the 36th rank at the national-level in the UPSC Union Public Service Commission civil services examination. She was felicitated by Puducherry Education Minister R Kamalakannan on Wednesday at a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020