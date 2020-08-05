Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan defends tweets, SC reserves verdict in contempt case

While reserving the order in the contempt case, the top court dismissed a separate petition filed by Bhushan seeking recall of the July 22 order by which notice was issued against him in a contempt proceeding initiated for his alleged contemptuous tweets against the judiciary. The bench, during the hearing, did not agree to the contention of senior advocate Dushayant Dave, representing Bhushan, that the separate plea had raised objection against the manner in which the contempt proceedings were started without the opinion of Attorney General K K Venugopal and it be sent to another bench.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:12 IST
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan defends tweets, SC reserves verdict in contempt case

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday defended in the Supreme Court his two alleged contemptuous tweets saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity and they did not obstruct administration of justice. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishan Murari, which on July 22, had issued a show cause notice to Bhushan after initiating the criminal contempt against him for his two alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary, reserved the verdict in the case.

“Heard the senior counsel appearing in the matter. Arguments concluded. Judgment reserved,” the bench noted in the order. While reserving the order in the contempt case, the top court dismissed a separate petition filed by Bhushan seeking recall of the July 22 order by which notice was issued against him in a contempt proceeding initiated for his alleged contemptuous tweets against the judiciary.

The bench, during the hearing, did not agree to the contention of senior advocate Dushayant Dave, representing Bhushan, that the separate plea had raised objection against the manner in which the contempt proceedings were started without the opinion of Attorney General K K Venugopal and it be sent to another bench. Bhushan has sought a direction to declare that the apex court's secretary general has allegedly "acted unconstitutionally and illegally" in accepting a "defective contempt petition" filed against him, which was initially placed on the administrative side and later on the judicial side.

Referring to a judgement, the apex court said that it has “meticulously” followed the law in entertaining the contempt plea and it did not agree to the submission that it be sent to another bench for hearing. “Heard the senior counsel (Dave) appearing in the matter. We do not find any ground to entertain this Writ Petition, which is, accordingly, dismissed. Pending interlocutory application(s) shall stand dismissed,” it ordered.

Dave then argued for Bhushan in the contempt case and said, “two tweets were not against the institution. They are against the judges in their personal capacity regarding their conduct. They are not malicious and do not obstruct administration of justice”. Bhushan has made immense contribution to the development of jurisprudence and there are “at least 50 judgments to his credit”, he said, adding that the court has appreciated his contributions in cases like 2G scam, coal block allocation and in mining matters.

“Perhaps you would have given him ‘Padma Vibhusban’ for the work he did in the last 30 years,” Dave said, adding that this was not the case where contempt proceedings would have been initiated. Referring to the ADM Jabalpur case on suspension of fundamental rights during the emergency, the senior advocate said that even “extremely uncharitable” remarks against the judges were made and no contempt proceedings were made out.

In a 142-page reply affidavit, Bhushan stood by his two tweets and had said the expression of opinion, “however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable to some”, cannot constitute contempt of court. Bhushan, in the affidavit, has referred to several apex court judgements, speeches of former and serving judges on contempt of court and the “stifling of dissent” in a democracy and his views on judicial actions in some cases.

“The respondent (Bhushan) states that the expression of his opinion however outspoken, disagreeable or however unpalatable to some, cannot constitute contempt of court. This proposition has been laid down by several judgments of the Supreme Court and in foreign jurisdictions such as Britain, USA and Canada,” he submitted. Preventing citizens from demanding accountability and reforms and advocating for the same by generating public opinion is not a ''reasonable restriction'', the affidavit had said, adding that the Article 129 cannot be pressed into service to stifle bonafide criticism.

While referring to the tweets by Bhushan, the apex court had said these statements are prima facie capable of "undermining the dignity and authority" of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and the office of Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of the public at large. Bhushan along with former Union Minister Arun Shourie and veteran journalist N Ram have also moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of a legal provision, dealing with criminal contempt on the ground of “scandalizing the court”, saying it was violative freedom of speech and right to equality.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt opposes bail plea of DMK MLA; Accuses him of running illegal ammunition unit

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday opposed in the Madras High Court the bail plea of DMK MLA L Idyavarman, arrested for allegedly opening fire during a recent clash, alleging that he was running an illegal unit in his farmhouse in neigh...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at leas...

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

US testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to ge...

HDFC sets floor price at Rs 1,838.94 a share for QIP issue

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has set the floor price at Rs 1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement QIP issue that opened on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing. On July 30, the board of directors of HDFC had approve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020