Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K DGP sanctions scholarship to 38 police wards

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh have sanctioned scholarship to 38 wards of police personnel who laid their lives in violence/terrorist-related incidents, Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:30 IST
J-K DGP sanctions scholarship to 38 police wards
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh have sanctioned scholarship to 38 wards of police personnel who laid their lives in violence/terrorist-related incidents, Police said on Wednesday.

The DGP also sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of 34 wards of serving police personnel, who have secured 80 per cent above marks in annual examination of Class 12th.

Scholarships have been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund and Central Police Education Fund, Police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt opposes bail plea of DMK MLA; Accuses him of running illegal ammunition unit

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday opposed in the Madras High Court the bail plea of DMK MLA L Idyavarman, arrested for allegedly opening fire during a recent clash, alleging that he was running an illegal unit in his farmhouse in neigh...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at leas...

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

US testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to ge...

HDFC sets floor price at Rs 1,838.94 a share for QIP issue

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has set the floor price at Rs 1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement QIP issue that opened on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing. On July 30, the board of directors of HDFC had approve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020