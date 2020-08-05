Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Trump fired his predecessor in May, acting State Dept IG says he is leaving too

Pompeo dismissed the accusations as 'crazy stuff' and denied knowing the scope of Linick's probe. Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement Akard's sudden resignation left another opportunity for the administration to try to weaken oversight, even if he did not consider Akard the right choice for the inspector general role.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:22 IST
After Trump fired his predecessor in May, acting State Dept IG says he is leaving too

U.S. State Department's Acting Inspector General Stephen Akard is leaving his post and returning to the private sector, a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, less than three months after his predecessor was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump. Announcing the departure, a State Department spokesman said Akard's deputy Diana Shaw would become the new acting inspector general.

Akard's departure comes after his predecessor, Steve Linick, who had joined the State Department in 2013, was ousted May 15, the latest in a series of government watchdogs dismissed by Trump, decisions that have raised alarm among the Democrats and some Republicans. Congressional Democrats have launched an investigation into Trump's firing of Linick, which he said he had done at the behest of U.S. Secretary of Mike Pompeo, one of his most trusted cabinet members.

Democratic lawmakers have said Trump might have fired Linick because he was investigating U.S. military sales to Saudi Arabia. Congressional aides have also said Linick was probing whether Pompeo had misused a taxpayer-funded political appointee to perform personal tasks for himself and his wife, such as walking their dog. Pompeo dismissed the accusations as 'crazy stuff' and denied knowing the scope of Linick's probe.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement Akard's sudden resignation left another opportunity for the administration to try to weaken oversight, even if he did not consider Akard the right choice for the inspector general role. He also said investigation into the firing of Linick would continue at full speed. On Monday, senior U.S. congressional committee Democrats announced subpoenas for depositions from four aides to Pompeo.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Study finds alcoholism treatment is potentially effective against COVID-19

A team of chemists used molecular modelling to find out that two medications that have been known for a long time can be used to fight SARS-CoV-2. These are disulfiram, which is used to treat alcoholism, and neratinib, an experimental drug ...

Karnataka govt inaugurates COVID Care Centre at Bengaluru bus station

The Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID Care Centre at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Bengaluru. KSRTC has provided the ground floor and first floor Sri Basweshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya, Bengaluru for the establ...

Assam CM announces Alaboi Battle memorial

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday that the people of Assam need to unite in the fight against the divisive forces acting tacitly to hamper the growth and development of the state. The people of the state must remember the ...

Romanian schools to reopen Sept. 14 on case-by-case basis

Romanian schools will reopen Sept. 14 on a case-by-case basis, with towns affected by the new coronavirus pandemic likely to hold classes online, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. Coronavirus infections in Romania have ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020