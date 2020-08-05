TN govt opposes bail plea of DMK MLA; Accuses him of running illegal ammunition unit

Left Menu
Making the submissions before Justice N Sathish Kumar, state public prosecutor A Natarajan said a thorough probe was needed as police seized ammunition and materials used for production of the cartridges besides unlicensed weapons during a search. Deeper investigation was required to find out the source of the weapons and ammunition and whether the MLA has connections with any prohibited agency or anti-social elements.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:31 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday opposed in the Madras High Court the bail plea of DMK MLA L Idyavarman, arrested for allegedly opening fire during a recent clash, alleging that he was running an illegal unit in his farmhouse in neighbouring Chenglepet to manufacture cartridges for rifles. Making the submissions before Justice N Sathish Kumar, state public prosecutor A Natarajan said a thorough probe was needed as police seized ammunition and materials used for production of the cartridges besides unlicensed weapons during a search.

Deeper investigation was required to find out the source of the weapons and ammunition and whether the MLA has connections with any prohibited agency or anti-social elements. Idayavarman, representing nearby Tiruporur constituency, was arrested last month for allegedly opening fire using a "unlicensed" gun and injuring a person during the clash over a property row in a village near Mamallapuram, about 75 km from here.

He had told police he "opened fire in self-defence" after a 50-strong group confronted him and his father. Besides him, police have arrested 11 others, including property developer G Kumar, and all had been remanded to judicial custody.

Denying the prosecution charges, senior advocate Shanmugasundaram for the MLA said the latter was being seen as an anti-social element because he belonged to opposition DMK. He also said it was usual in villages to possess such guns for hunting.

"When a father is attacked, it was natural for a son to go to the rescue," the senior counsel said. Intervening, the public prosecutor said hunting was banned and how the MLA's counsel claim guns were used for the purpose.

Recording the submissions, the judge ordered the prosecution to produce the case diaries and adjourned the matter to August 6..

