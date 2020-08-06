Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL wants declaration of tiger reserve in Goa

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state government and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) over a petition seeking `declaration' of a tiger reserve in Goa. Claud Alvares, who has filed the Public Interest Litigation on behalf of NGO Goa Foundation, said an urgent relief was sought in the wake of the killing of four tigers in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in January 2020. The court asked the government and NTCA to file their affidavits-in-reply before August 24, the next date of hearing.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:05 IST
PIL wants declaration of tiger reserve in Goa
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state government and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) over a petition seeking `declaration' of a tiger reserve in Goa. Claud Alvares, who has filed the Public Interest Litigation on behalf of NGO Goa Foundation, said an urgent relief was sought in the wake of the killing of four tigers in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in January 2020.

The court asked the government and NTCA to file their affidavits-in-reply before August 24, the next date of hearing. "The purposeful killing of four tigers revealed the urgent need for better management of the protected areas in the state and of tiger-human conflict," Alvares said.

The protected forests in Goa form an integral habitat for tigers in the state and the rest of the contiguous stretches of the Western Ghats, he said. A two-member team set up by the NTCA to inquire into tiger deaths also unequivocally recommended declaration of a tiger reserve in the state, warning that Goa could become a death trap for tigers otherwise, Alvares said.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mauritania names new PM after previous cabinet resigns amid corruption probe

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday appointed veteran public administrator Mohamed Ould Bilal as prime minister, hours after the previous government resigned amid an investigation into alleged high-level corruption.Bila...

Singapore could see a surge in COVID-19 cases after foreign workers are tested: Wong

Singapore could see a surge in the number of coronavirus cases after testing of the majority of the 300,000-odd workers from Bangladesh, India and China living in dormitories is complete this week, a senior member of the COVD-19 task force ...

Minor's sexual assault: Have scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras, say police

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and were questioning suspects in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl by an unidentified man at her home in west Delhis Paschim Vihar...

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on Tripura doctor, surrender

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on a doctor at a medical facility in Tripura, surrendered before police on Thursday after their interim bail was cancelled by the high court, officials said. The accused persons surrendered before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020