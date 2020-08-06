DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 6

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

** TRIPOLI – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Libya with his Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo. ** NICOSIA - Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud meets with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia. ** CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry meets with his Greek counterpart in Cairo, Nikos Dendias. ** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds news conference on the coronavirus spread in Germany - 0900 GMT PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15).

GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7). LONDON - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi plans to visit Britain from Aug. 5-7 to hold talks with British Trade Minister Liz Truss on the early conclusion of a bilateral free trade deal. (to Aug 07) BEIRUT – French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon and will meet Lebanese political leaders.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara delivers an address to the nation during the country's national holiday - 2000 GMT MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT. HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 VIETNAM – Member countries mark the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.

BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 11 PRAGUE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to visit the Czech Republic (to Aug. 12). LILONGWE - Rwandan President Paul Kagame to visit Malawi to hold bilateral talks with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera (to Aug. 12)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 JAKARTA - Indonesia President Joko Widodo is scheduled to deliver state of the union speech at the parliament, unveiling the 2021 budget and the government's economic agenda for the next year. PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 ** WARSAW - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Warsaw to sign a defence cooperation agreement introducing 1,000 more U.S. troops to Poland and taking part in its Armed Forces Day. JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two.

INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 17 BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Aug. 21) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 BERLIN – Informal meeting of EU defence ministers - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on EU trade, model of 'open strategic autonomy' and the COVID-19 crisis. - 0700 GMT

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by videoconference)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency will hold an EU-China Summit in Leipzig (to Sept. 14). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to September 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 04 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

