U.S. Senate bans TikTok on government devices

The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill from Senator Josh Hawley banning federal employees from using video-sharing app TikTok on government-issued devices, amid threats from the White House to ban the company.

The app has come under fire from U.S. lawmakers and the Trump administration over national security concerns due to China's ByteDance owning the technology. The company currently faces a deadline of Sept. 15 to either sell its U.S. operations to Microsoft Corp or face an outright ban. Under a Chinese law introduced in 2017, companies have an obligation to support and cooperate in the country's national intelligence work.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted to bar federal employees from downloading the app on government-issued devices as part of a proposal, offered by Representative Ken Buck. With passage in the House and approval by the Senate, the prohibition is expected to soon become law in the United States.

TikTok has previously said its growing U.S. team has no higher priority than promoting a safe app experience that protects users' privacy. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Wednesday, TikTok said it was working with experts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to "protect against foreign influence" and fact-check potential misinformation about the election.