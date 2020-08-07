Bombay HC adjourns to Aug 21 plea seeking CBI probe in Shushant Singh Rajput's death

Left Menu
The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned for August 21 a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:13 IST
Bombay High Court. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned for August 21 a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AS Gadkari adjourned the matter awaiting the Supreme Court order in a similar petition before it. The apex court is likely to hear the matter before it on August 18.

Meanwhile, the CBI yesterday registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death. The Central government had yesterday submitted before the Supreme Court that the Bihar government's request for recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of the actor has been accepted.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer the case registered by Bihar Police to Mumbai. An FIR was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered a case and is investigating the matter. According to Mumbai Police, the statements of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the case, including the family of the late actor, his domestic help and several industry persons. (ANI)

