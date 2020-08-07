Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking NIA, CBI probe in 'agreement' between Cong, China's Communist party

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into an alleged agreement signed between the Indian National Congress (INC) and Communist Party of China in Beijing on August 7, 2008.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:38 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking NIA, CBI probe in 'agreement' between Cong, China's Communist party
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into an alleged agreement signed between the Indian National Congress (INC) and Communist Party of China in Beijing on August 7, 2008. A bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde allowed senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appearing for petitioner advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha to withdraw the plea and approach the High Court in the matter.

"Every relief which your are seeking can be granted by the High Court and High Court is appropriate authority. Petition withdrawn with liberty to approach High Court," the bench noted in its order. At the ouset, the top court expressed surprise at a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging signing of agreement between Congress and China government. "Never heard of a foreign government signing an agreement with a political party," the bench observed.

"How absurd? You are saying a political party has entered into an agreeemnt with China?" the apex court said. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the court that it is an agreement between Congress and the single ruling party of China and the issue is centred around offences related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and serious issues are involved.

In their petition, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and journalist Savio Rodrigues claimed that despite hostile relations with China, the Congress signed the agreement when it was ruling the country as part of a coalition, and hid the facts and details of the agreement. The plea has sought details of a 2008 agreement between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) saying the agreement was drafted for the purpose of exchanging high-level information and co-operation between the two political parties. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan Parliament approves FATF-related Bill

Amidst vociferous protests from Pakistans religious parties, the Parliament has approved a third Bill related to the tough conditions set by the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog FATF. The legislation is part of the e...

German state shuts 2 schools after new cases

Officials in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have shut down two schools after new cases of coronavirus were confirmed only days after the northeastern German state became the countrys first to resume classes. The dpa news agency reported Frid...

FACTBOX-Spain's monarchy, beset by scandal, is funded by taxpayers

Spains Royal House, in the spotlight this week after former king Juan Carlos decided to leave the country under a cloud of financial scandal, is a publicly-funded institution created to support the king as the head of state and his family.S...

Karnataka SSLC exam results to be announced on Aug 10

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination results in Karnataka will be announced on August 10, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday. The SSLC exam results will be announced on Monday, August 10 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020