Odisha govt approves rationalisation of 905 police posts

The Odisha government approved the rationalisation of 905 posts in Odisha Police on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government approved the rationalisation of 905 posts in Odisha Police on Friday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the rationalisation to strengthen the police stations for better crime control and efficient delivery of citizen-centric services.

"We are deeply grateful to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for sanction of 905 posts for 220 Police stations of Odisha. This will help us in controlling crime and improving service delivery to residents of the state," Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha said. In a press release issued by Odisha CMO, Chief Minister Patnaik has also approved the creation of six new police stations in various districts of the state by bifurcation of the existing police station.

This rationalisation will also help in strengthening of 220 police station and six outposts in 21 police districts of the state, read the release. (ANI)

