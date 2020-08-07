MP CM assures proper implementation of Garib Kalyan Package

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the Aatma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh webinar on Friday. During the webinar, he assured that the Garib Kalyan Package under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative will be implemented properly in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis. The topic of the webinar was 'Development of the physical infrastructure of the state'.

Chouhan said, "I am happy to announce that amid the COVID challenge, we put in all our efforts to ensure that the Garib Kalyan Package under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative is implemented properly." According to Chouhan, there have been major changes in the labour law to encourage foreign investments in the country.

"As soon as it came to be known that some foreign companies can come for investment in India amid COVID, we made major changes in our Labour Law," Chouhan added. Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu and CEO, Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant joined the webinar. Ministers of the state government also took part in the webinar on physical infrastructure.

As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the webinar is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday." The webinars will be held on August 7, 8, 10 and 11. (ANI)