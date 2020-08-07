Army, J-K cops recover AK-47 rifles from terrorist hideout

On the basis of specific intelligence inputs, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered two AK-47 rifles and two magazines from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the 16 Corps of the Indian Army said.

The operation was launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, it said

"On the input about a terrorist hideout, a joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation in Shashitar Forest in Poonch district, busted a hideout and recovered a cache of arms which included AK-47 rifles and magazines," the 16 Corps said. (ANI)