Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security arrangements in place for Independence Day: Delhi Police Commissioner

All necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day and public cooperation has also been sought in this regard, said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:44 IST
Security arrangements in place for Independence Day: Delhi Police Commissioner
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava speaking to ANI in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

All necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day and public cooperation has also been sought in this regard, said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday. "Necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day. Arrangements have also been made in the view of the threat from aerial objects like drones and microlight aircraft. We have sought public cooperation so that no place is used to launch any terror attack," Shrivastava told ANI.

He also informed that Delhi Police held an online inter-state coordination meeting with various states/Union Territory including Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar and discussed security measures in the view of August 15. "We told them how they can help in security arrangements for Independence Day. Crime, cybercrime, terrorism, cooperation were among those issues that were discussed in the meeting. We hold such meetings every three months," he said.

This time India will witness a completely different Independence Day function at Red Fort in the national capital, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the live speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared to previous years. Till last year, at least 10,000 people used to attend the function to witness the speech of the Prime Minister.

Shrivastava said that law and order situation is in control due to strong steps taken by Delhi Police. "Law and order situation is in control. We are taking strong steps in Delhi. Cybercrime increased during the lockdown. After our effective steps, that too has been brought under control and arrested several criminals," he said.

"Security of women and children is our priority. We want to assure people that many steps are being taken in this direction. We have been trying our best to provide full security to people," he added. He further said that Delhi Police is conducting several drives against unauthorised parking

In the absence of public transport, the number of private cars has increased on the roads of Delhi. We have conducted several drives against unauthorised parking so that roads remain clear and lane driving can be ensured," Shrivastava said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Teen girl found hanging, milk vendor dies in Muzaffarnagar: Police

A teenage girl and a milk vendor were found dead in separate incidents in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said. In the first case, a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Majlispur Tofir village, a day af...

Foundation laying of Ayodhya temple starting of golden period: Trust member

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra member Swami Parmanand Giri on Friday said India has always been a Hindu country and the foundation laying of the Ayodhya temple marks the beginning of a golden period in its history. India has been a Hin...

Ravi Shankar Prasad tests negative for COVID-19

Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19. Prasad, who is also the Law Minister, had earlier this week gone into self-isolation as per protocol, after he met Home Minister Amit...

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in blast

Lebanons president said on Friday its investigation into the biggest blast in Beiruts history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference, as residents sought to rebuild shattered homes and lives. Rescuers s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020