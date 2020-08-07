Andhra Police holds awareness programme on adverse impact of consuming narcotics

Tadepalligudem Police and Excise Department on Friday held 'parivartana' awareness programme in Upparagudem village of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Under the programme, the police created awareness among the villagers about the evil implications of consuming sanitizers, whiteners, spirits, country liquor and narcotic drugs to get high.

They explained how these substances adversely impact health while counselling those who are already addicted. Circle Inspector V Ravi Kumar said that if the addicted persons come forward, they will be sent to de-addiction centres.

He said that legal action will be taken on those who consume such substances. He also said that secrecy will be maintained about the information shared with police. Excise Sub Inspector Mastan Rao was also involved in the awareness programme. (ANI)