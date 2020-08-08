Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head of China's HK liaison office says U.S. sanctions indicate he is doing what he should

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the territory's current and former police chiefs and eight other top officials for what Washington says is their role in curtailing political freedoms in the territory. Among the officials targeted were Luo Huining, mainland China's top official in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-08-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 09:38 IST
Head of China's HK liaison office says U.S. sanctions indicate he is doing what he should

Director at China's Hong Kong Liaison Office, Luo Huining, said U.S. sanctions on him indicated he was doing what he "should be doing for my country and Hong Kong", a statement on the liaison office's website showed on Saturday. The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the territory's current and former police chiefs and eight other top officials for what Washington says is their role in curtailing political freedoms in the territory.

Among the officials targeted were Luo Huining, mainland China's top official in Hong Kong. Luo was appointed adviser to a committee for safeguarding national security for Hong Kong in July.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines; Swiss government signs agreement with Moderna and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tigers outslug Pirates 17-13 in 11 innings

Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, including a two-run double in a four-run 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers captured a wild 17-13 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Jeimer Candelario knocked in the go-ahead run and finish...

Tatis, Cronenworth give Davies all he needs in Padres' win

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth led off the first and second innings, respectively, with first-pitch home runs Friday night and right-handed starter Zach Davies retired the first 13 Diamondbacks he faced as the Padres shut out visit...

Marlins' Mejia shuts down Mets in MLB debut

Francisco Cervellis three-run homer highlighted a four-run second inning Friday night for the Miami Marlins, who continued their unlikely hot start as six pitchers -- including starter Humberto Mejia, a rookie making his big league debut af...

Celtics produce wire-to-wire win over Raptors

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Jayson Tatum added 18 as the Boston Celtics rolled to a 122-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night near Orlando. Kemba Walker scored 17 points in a contest in which Boston never trailed and le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020