COVID-19: Kolkata streets wear deserted look as lockdown measures enforced in West Bengal

Streets in Kolkata wore a deserted look on Saturday as lockdown measures were enforced in West Bengal in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. People remained indoors, streets were deserted and shops were closed as the state is under lockdown on August 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Various shops were also closed in Siliguri in the wake of the lockdown announced by the state government. As per the West Bengal government's order, the flight operations at the Kolkata Airport will remain suspended on revised lockdown days, informed the Kolkata Airport authorities on Tuesday.

The state government had on July 31 declared a complete lockdown on these dates in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state government changed the dates after considering "several requests and appeals [which] have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community-based customs," said the notification issued by West Bengal government on Monday.

According to the data of state health ministry, there are a total of 89,666 COVID-19 cases in the state including 24,652 active, 63,060 discharged and 1,954 deaths. (ANI)