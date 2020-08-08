GC Murmu takes charge as CAG of India
Girish Chandra Murmu took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday after he was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier in the day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:48 IST
Girish Chandra Murmu took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday after he was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier in the day. Murmu also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the CAG office.
Murmu was appointed the CAG of India on Thursday, a day after he stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who is scheduled to complete his term this week. Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year.
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI)
