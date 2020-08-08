France's Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say

France's Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials sayReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:55 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will host a donor conference for Lebanon via video-link on Sunday, his office said, as countries mobilise to help rebuild Beirut after this week's massive blast.
The conference, which will be co-chaired by the United Nations, will seek pledges from participants including U.S. President Donald Trump. It is expected to decide how to distribute the aid so it benefits the people directly.
Macron, who visited Beirut on Thursday, promised angry Lebanese crowds that aid to rebuild the city ravaged by Tuesday's huge explosion would not fall into "corrupt hands".
