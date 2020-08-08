Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 states/UTs report 14 per cent of Covid-19 deaths, higher than national average

At least eight states and union territories are accounting for nearly 9 per cent of India's active cases and about 14 per cent of COVID-19 deaths, even higher than national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) average, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:17 IST
8 states/UTs report 14 per cent of Covid-19 deaths, higher than national average
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least eight states and union territories are accounting for nearly 9 per cent of India's active cases and about 14 per cent of COVID-19 deaths, even higher than national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) average, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The MoHWF said that about 13 districts concentrated within these eight states and union territories are reporting maximum coronavirus cases.

These include - Kamrup Metro in Assam; Patna in Bihar; Ranchi in Jharkhand; Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala; Ganjam in Odisha; Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; 24 Paraganas North, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata and Maldah in West Bengal and Delhi. Concerned about the cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level virtual meeting and has directed these eight States to focus all efforts on reducing COVID-19 mortality as these areas are reporting maximum caseload and higher Case Fatality Rate (CFR) than the national average.

"These 13 districts in eight states/UTs account for nearly per cent of India's active cases and about 14 per cent of COVID deaths. Presently, the national CFR is 2.04 per cent. They also report low tests per million and high confirmation percentage. A surge has been observed in the daily new cases in four districts viz. Kamrup Metro in Assam; Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha in Kerala," a senior health ministry official said. According to the official at the health ministry, states reporting high COVID-19 related deaths need optimal utilisation of resources to improve clinical management.

Several critical issues were discussed in the meeting like reducing case fatality rate, optimum utilisation of testing laboratories, ensure timely referral and hospitalization of patients, robust ambulance transportation network with oxygen facility and make advance preparedness for infrastructures such as ICU beds, oxygen supply etc., based on the prevailing caseload and the estimated growth rate. The need to ensure monitoring asymptomatic cases under home isolation with special focus on physical visits/phone consultation on a daily basis was underscored.

States were asked to participate in virtual sessions held by AIIMS doctors (Delhi) who provides guidance on effective clinical management of COVID-19 patients to reduce the case fatality rate. Another major area highlighted was that of preventable deaths by strict surveillance among the high-risk population like people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, the elderly and children. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Robinson asked to join England's training ahead of second Test against Pakistan

Rising pacer Ollie Robinson, who was part of the Sussex squad for the upcoming Bob Willis Trophy, has been asked to join Englands closed-door training camp ahead of the second Test against Pakistan beginning at the Ageas Bowl on August 13. ...

Maha forest dept suggests treatment centres for animals

Maharashtra forest department has come up with a proposal to set up transit centres across the state for treatment of injured and sick animals, a senior official said on Saturday. Locations of such centres will be decided as per need, Princ...

Soccer-Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus have sacked title-winning coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the teams elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club said in a statement.The 61-year-old was ...

Another BJP leader tests positive for COVID-19 in HP; infection tally at 3,243

Himachal Pradesh recorded 92 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,243, an official said. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesman Baldev Tomar also tested positive for the disease. He had come in contact with Power Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020