Delhi State Legal Services Authority organises first E-Lok Adalat

In order to give comfort to litigants who are willing to get disposed of their matters amicably, Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) organised the first-ever E-Lok Adalat in all district courts complexes of the national capital on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to give comfort to litigants who are willing to get disposed of their matters amicably, Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) organised the first-ever E-Lok Adalat in all district courts complexes of the national capital on Saturday. E-Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court and other senior judicial officers.

In this E-Lok Adalat, cases pertaining to Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) disputes, civil recovery matters, cases of Electricity Act were taken up and settled, by providing technical support from SAMA - an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform recognized by Department of Justice for resolving disputes through online Video Conferencing. DSLSA, in a statement, said that in Saturday's E-Lok Adalat, 77 Benches were constituted wherein a total of 5,838 cases were disposed of pertaining to different jurisdictions of pending nature at District Courts of Delhi in which settlement amount was approximately Rs 46.28 crore.

"It is pertinent to mention here that out of the aforesaid data, 612 cases of MACT were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 36.69 crore," the statement said. "The current times require keen attention to public safety, health and hygiene. The safety and health of the litigants, the court staff, members of the Bar and the Judges, cannot be compromised and thus the best way to ensure social distancing and public health is by E-rendezvous," the statement added.

After successful completion of E-Lok Adalat, DSLSA organized an accomplishment ceremony on Saturday evening in which Presidential Address was given by Justice NV Ramana, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA. All the Judges of the High Court of Delhi and District Courts attended the ceremony virtually. (ANI)

