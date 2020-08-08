Punjab issues helpline number for liquor-related offences

Punjab excise department on Saturday issued a helpline or complaint number for registering liquor-related offences in the state. "Excise Department, Punjab has issued a helpline or complaint number 98759-61126 for registering information or complaints regarding excise offences, such as smuggling of liquor, illegal distilleries or units for making liquor," the excise department said.

It said that anyone can register information or complaint on this helpline or complaint number through voice call, SMS or WhatsApp. These complaints will be acted upon immediately. "The name of the informer will be kept confidential," it said.

Recently, close to 110 people had died after consuming illicit liquor in three districts of the state. (ANI)