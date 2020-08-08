Left Menu
Rhea's case transfer plea 'infructuous' as CBI has taken over probe: Sushant's father tells SC

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father told the Supreme Court on Saturday that actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of the FIR, in which she has been accused of abetting his son's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai is now “infructuous” after the CBI took over the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:41 IST
In his elaborate 27-page response affidavit, Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh opposed Rhea's plea and noted that the actress had once tweeted urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe in the case. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father told the Supreme Court on Saturday that actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of the FIR, in which she has been accused of abetting his son's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai is now "infructuous" after the CBI took over the case. In his elaborate 27-page response affidavit, Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh opposed Rhea's plea and noted that the actress had once tweeted urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe in the case.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Rhea has sought transfer of the FIR, filed on a complaint by Rajput's father accusing her of abetting his suicide, from Patna to Mumbai on the grounds of jurisdiction.

The top court had on August 5 sought responses from Bihar, Maharashtra and the father of the late actor, on her plea. "The investigation in the FIR has already been transferred to the CBI and thus the present prayer (of Rhea's plea) now stands infructuous and secondly, the prayer is also not maintainable since there is not a case said to be pending which could be transferred under S. 406 CrPC," said the affidavit filed through filed senior advocate Vikas Singh.

He also accused Mumbai police of negligence. "The Respondent No.2 (Rajput's father) on February 19 and 25, informed the Mumbai police about his apprehension regarding the threat to the life of his son, however, no action was taken by the Police, which resulted in the death of his son," it said.

Rhea had requested the Home Minister for a CBI inquiry and "now since the Bihar government has entrusted the aforesaid FIR to the CBI and Union of India has accepted the said request …, the Petitioner (Rhea) should not have any grievance in this regard," said the affidavit also filed through lawyer Nitin Saluja. Singh also came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for attacking him by alleging that the present case was a "political attempt to thwart their powers and undermine the federal structure of the Constitution".

"It is rather unfortunate that the Respondent No.3 (state) has undermined the feelings of a father who lives in Patna and who has sufficient proof and belief that it is due to the Petitioners (Rhea and others) continued criminal actions for over a period of one year that has caused the death of his only son," it said..

