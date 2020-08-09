Raising issue of unemployment, IYC to start 'Rojgar Do' campaign from today

Targetting the Central government over the issue of unemployment, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will start "Rojgar Do" campaign on its foundation day on Sunday. "India is the youngest country in the world and with the maximum numbers of employable youth, so employment stands as the most important need of the country. This is why we have decided to launch the 'Rozgar Do' campaign to raise the voice of the unemployed youth across the country," said the IYC in a statement.

The main objective of the campaign is to raise the voice of the youth with regard to unemployment, from the national level in Delhi to district, tehsil and village level so that youth unites itself and forces the government to generate employment, said IYC chief Srinivas BV. "Today, over 30 crore employable youth in India are unemployed and are committing suicide every day due to the ever-rising levels of unemployment. Sadly, the Central government has completely ignored the voice of the youth," he said.

Stating that the current Central government came to power by promising jobs to 2 crore people every year, he said: 'As per the promise 12 crore people should have received employment in the past 6 years, in contrast, due to the mismanagement of Covid-19 and the apathy of the government towards the younger generation and unregulated sectors, at least 12 crore people have lost their jobs so far." Rahul Rao, the national media in-charge of the IYC, said, "First the demonetisation, then the wrong implementation of GST and decisions like the unthoughtful lockdown by the Modi government ruined the country's economy. Millions of youth are unemployed due to the inefficiency of the Modi government and its incapability in providing employment."

Another youth leader and media co-incharge of IYC Varun Pandey said: "The central government is constantly snatching employment opportunities from the younger generation of this country by continuously privatising railways and other government undertakings and selling them to private companies. The voice of the youth will be raised in a non-violent and democratic way on the roads. Anti-youth policies of the Central government will be highlighted among the youth of the country through social media and other mediums." (ANI)