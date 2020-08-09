Two held for beating, forcing auto driver to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' in Rajasthan

Two persons were arrested for allegedly beating an auto driver and forcing him to chant "Jai Shree Ram" and "Modi Zindabad" at Sikar in Rajasthan. "The accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway. On August 7, we received a complaint stating that while the aged auto driver was returning after dropping the passengers, two people stopped him on his way and an argument took place between them following which the accused followed the auto-rickshaw driver and thrashed him. They were arrested within six hours after the case was registered," said Pushpendra Singh, officer at the Sadar Police Station.

The accused persons were drunk and they had even asked for money. Cases have been registered against both the accused earlier as well, Singh added. Auto driver Gaffar said, "They asked me to chant Modi Zindabad and then slapped me, they also asked me to chant Jai Shree Ram. I somehow managed to escape from there in my auto-rickshaw. Later they followed me and thrashed me. I have received injuries on my head. They also hit me on my back. Two people thrashed me." (ANI)