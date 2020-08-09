Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Kisan Rail' scheme to benefit farmers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the "Kisan Rail" scheme will benefit farmers of the entire country as they would be able to sell their produce in urban areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:28 IST
'Kisan Rail' scheme to benefit farmers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the event on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the "Kisan Rail" scheme will benefit farmers of the entire country as they would be able to sell their produce in urban areas. The Prime Minister stated that India's first Kisan rail has started between Maharashtra and Bihar.

"2 days ago, a very big scheme has been started involving small farmers of the country, which is going to be of great benefit to the farmers of the entire country in the coming time. The country's first Kisan rail has started between Maharashtra and Bihar," the Prime Minister said. "Small farmers have connected with Mumbai and Pune directly. This train will also help farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as the train will pass through these states. It is an air-conditioned train and it is like cold storage on rail tracks. People living in cities will get fresh vegetables. Fare of trains in comparison to trucks is also low," he said.

On Friday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar flagged off India's first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik for Danapur in Bihar's capital Patna. The train will run on a weekly basis.

The Prime Minister said that when small farmers will reach big cities of the country, they will be encouraged towards growing fresh vegetables, animal husbandry and fisheries. "This will open the way for more income from less land and will generate many new opportunities for employment and self-employment. These measures will collectively herald a new dawn for the agriculture sector in India," he said.

The Prime Minister said that many reforms are being undertaken keeping in mind the interest of small farmers. "Small farmer has been facing the most trouble. For the past 6-7 years, the government is making efforts to help them," he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his mantra "do gaz ki doori- mask hai jaroori" while appealing to farmers to wear face masks and continue maintaining social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

People who feel dizzy when they stand up are at higher risk of developing dementia: Study

People who get a feeling of dizziness when they stand up maybe at an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study. The study has been published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.The...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he certain...

FACTBOX-Afghan prisoner release: What it is, what it means for peace

An Afghan grand assembly, known as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release of 400 hard-core Taliban prisoners, a decision endorsed by President Ashraf Ghani, paving the way for peace talks between the government and the insurgents ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020