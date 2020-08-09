'Kisan Rail' scheme to benefit farmers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the "Kisan Rail" scheme will benefit farmers of the entire country as they would be able to sell their produce in urban areas. The Prime Minister stated that India's first Kisan rail has started between Maharashtra and Bihar.

"2 days ago, a very big scheme has been started involving small farmers of the country, which is going to be of great benefit to the farmers of the entire country in the coming time. The country's first Kisan rail has started between Maharashtra and Bihar," the Prime Minister said. "Small farmers have connected with Mumbai and Pune directly. This train will also help farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as the train will pass through these states. It is an air-conditioned train and it is like cold storage on rail tracks. People living in cities will get fresh vegetables. Fare of trains in comparison to trucks is also low," he said.

On Friday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar flagged off India's first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik for Danapur in Bihar's capital Patna. The train will run on a weekly basis.

The Prime Minister said that when small farmers will reach big cities of the country, they will be encouraged towards growing fresh vegetables, animal husbandry and fisheries. "This will open the way for more income from less land and will generate many new opportunities for employment and self-employment. These measures will collectively herald a new dawn for the agriculture sector in India," he said.

The Prime Minister said that many reforms are being undertaken keeping in mind the interest of small farmers. "Small farmer has been facing the most trouble. For the past 6-7 years, the government is making efforts to help them," he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his mantra "do gaz ki doori- mask hai jaroori" while appealing to farmers to wear face masks and continue maintaining social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)