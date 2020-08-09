1,404 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Delhi: Health Minister

As many as 1,404 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths and 1,130 recoveries were reported in Delhi on Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 1,44,127, including 10,668 active cases. The death toll stands at 4,098, he added.

"There are reports that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Delhi, the reason for this is that many people from outside Delhi are getting their tests done here. Hence, counting of positive cases is rising here. Otherwise, the trend of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is decreasing," the health minister said. India on Sunday achieved a grim milestone after recording the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 43,379. With the new cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)