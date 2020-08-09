ITBP jawan fires accidentally in Shimla, hospitalised

A jawan deployed as a security guard of the 43rd Battalion of ITBP at Jeori in Shimla district has been hospitalised after he accidentally fired at himself early in the morning today, said police on Sunday. The jawan has been identified as Sachin Yadav.

"A jawan named Sachin Yadav who was on guard duty of 43rd Battalion of ITBP at Jeori in Shimla district fired two rounds from his automatic rifle and injured himself. He was hospitalised in Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Khaneri in Rampur and has now been shifted to IGMC Indira Gandhi Medical College at Shimla. Now, his condition is stable," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla district Police, Omapati Jamwal told ANI over the phone. The local police have registered a case under Section 337,337,309 of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Jhakri Police Station.

The 31-year-old jawan hailing from Maharashtra came here after spending his leave days with his family and was deployed after being quarantined, police said. (ANI)