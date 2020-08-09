Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP jawan fires accidentally in Shimla, hospitalised

A jawan deployed as a security guard of the 43rd Battalion of ITBP at Jeori in Shimla district has been hospitalised after he accidentally fired at himself early in the morning today, said police on Sunday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 15:37 IST
ITBP jawan fires accidentally in Shimla, hospitalised
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A jawan deployed as a security guard of the 43rd Battalion of ITBP at Jeori in Shimla district has been hospitalised after he accidentally fired at himself early in the morning today, said police on Sunday. The jawan has been identified as Sachin Yadav.

"A jawan named Sachin Yadav who was on guard duty of 43rd Battalion of ITBP at Jeori in Shimla district fired two rounds from his automatic rifle and injured himself. He was hospitalised in Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Khaneri in Rampur and has now been shifted to IGMC Indira Gandhi Medical College at Shimla. Now, his condition is stable," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla district Police, Omapati Jamwal told ANI over the phone. The local police have registered a case under Section 337,337,309 of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Jhakri Police Station.

The 31-year-old jawan hailing from Maharashtra came here after spending his leave days with his family and was deployed after being quarantined, police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Natasha Suri tests positive for COVID-19

Actor and former Miss India World Natasha Suri on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at her home. Suri, 31, said she had gone to Pune earlier this month and fell sick on her return to MumbaiI had...

Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, cements family's grip on power

Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in on Sunday as Sri Lankas new prime minister at a centuries-old Buddhist temple after his party won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections that allowed the influential family to consolidate power for the...

UltraTech expects subdued performance as economy slows down

Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement expects a subdued performance in the wake of weak real estate and overall slowdown in the economy coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according the companys annual report for 2019-20. T...

Morocco's carriage horses suffer as COVID-19 bars tourists

Abdenabi Nouidi sold his favorite horse for USD 150 to help feed the others on the team that pulls tourists in carriages through the buzzing streets of Marrakech. The prospect of starvation looms for carriage horses and other animals norm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020